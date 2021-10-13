Oklahoma coach Riley won't name starting QB before TCU game

Oklahoma is handling the situation delicately. Rattler normally talks with reporters on Wednesday, but Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) canceled its weekly Zoom sessions.

TCU coach Gary Patterson said he doesn’t see Oklahoma changing much with Williams, but he will review past examples of Oklahoma using the quarterback run game to prepare. Williams has nine carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“I think they’re the same,” he said. “One (Williams) is a little more like Jalen Hurts in the fact he’s stronger and faster. There’s a couple of quarterback plays we’ll prepare for. Outside of that, they both get ready to go. ... They both run the offense like the offense is run.”

Riley said he gave Rattler Monday off to regroup after his benching. Receiver Marvin Mims said Rattler had the right approach when he returned Tuesday.

“If I got hit with something like that, you know, that’s something that’s huge,” Mims said. “You never know how someone is going to respond and how they’re going to deal with something that happened. But he was at practice today and had huge energy. A lot of energy controlling the offense just like he normally does.”

Rattler’s numbers have been solid this season. He has completed 74% of his passes for 1,371 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. But at times, he has looked uncomfortable in the pocket and has forced throws into coverage.

His problems have gone beyond the numbers. His body language at times has created the perception that he's not a team player, and fans booed him and called for Williams after he threw an interception against West Virginia.

“This guy gets painted a different way publicly than what he really is,” Riley said. “He’s a great kid. He’s worked his tail off here. He’s been a really good player here. I have a ton of trust in him.”

Williams has earned Riley's trust, too. The true freshman passed for 212 yards and rushed for 88 against Texas, including a 66-yard touchdown run on his first play from scrimmage.

“He came in and won the game for them,” Texas defensive back Anthony Cook said. “That was big time.”

Williams’ mobility helps cover for an offensive line that has potential but is still developing.

“Very inconsistent,” Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said of his unit. “Some really, really good things and some really, really bad things. Some of it is inexperience at some important positions. Some of it is preparation. Some of it is obviously coaching, as it falls on me. I do think we’ve gotten better.”

Rattler or Williams or both will have to deal with a TCU defense that typically is hard to handle with schemes including the unusual 4-2-5 alignment.

“They’re very multiple, and I think they’ve always done a tremendous job in the secondary, making things very tough,” Riley said. “They’re very aggressive with your routes. They do a good job of pattern reading. And they just -- they know their system, man. They know it inside and out, and they play it well.”

Riley believes his Sooners will be successful with either quarterback going forward.

“For me, I feel like I have two really good players," he said. “I don’t see it as a problem. I don’t see it as an issue. You get to choose between two great options and it’s a good position to be in. I know both of those kids will respond no matter what position they are in.”

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Caption Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Caption Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (13), who replaced Spencer Rattler during the game, and wide receiver Michael Woods II (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. Oklahoma won 54-48. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Caption Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Spencer Rattler before sending Rattler in for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Caption Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is sacked by Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter