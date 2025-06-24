Oklahoma City Thunder fans celebrate NBA title with a parade after years of heartbreak

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers on Sunday to clinch the title. On Tuesday, Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams and their teammates joyfully greeted their adoring fans, who lined the downtown streets despite 90-degree heat.

Ross said it was well worth it.

“It's crazy," he said. “From the days of wearing my KD (Kevin Durant) jersey every day, to crying when he left, having the Russell Westbrook Fathead in the living room during the playoffs, and all the Thunder playoff shirts, programs, hats hanging up on my wall to this day — it's crazy to think about. But we did it.”

The parade route ended at Scissortail Park, where Mayor David Holt declared a city holiday for Clay Bennett, the head of the Thunder's ownership group, then added days for general manager Sam Presti, coach Mark Daigneault and every player on the roster. The fans cheered loudly for each announcement.

“I just feel like they really represent us as Oklahomans and put us — the whole state and the whole city — on their backs," said Chris Willert, a 15-year-old fan from nearby Norman.

Oklahoma City first hosted an NBA team during the 2005-06 season, when the New Orleans Hornets temporarily relocated after Hurricane Katrina. Oklahoma City’s fans fell in love with the team and a young point guard named Chris Paul who would be named rookie of the year.

The Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City in time for the 2008-09 season, and fans feverishly supported the team, despite its early struggles. The Thunder became contenders with young stars Durant, Westbrook and James Harden.

Even with all that talent, they couldn’t break through. They lost to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in 2012, and Harden left for Houston. A possible run in 2013 was derailed when Westbrook was injured during the playoffs. The 2015-16 team led the Golden State Warriors 3-1 in the Western Conference finals before losing the series in seven games.

Durant left to join the Warriors after that season, ending that version of the Thunder. Westbrook was the league MVP in 2017 and averaged a triple-double for three straight seasons, but the Thunder never got out of the first round those years.

But after rebuilding with its new set of superstars, finally, Oklahoma City has its moment. Daniel Sweet, a longtime fan and pastor at Calvary Church in Norman, said it's about resilience, loyalty and community.

“To see this team rise and win, bringing a title to Oklahoma City — it feels like all of us just won something bigger than a trophy,” Sweet said. "It’s our story now. This team embodies what every family and community wants to be. Tough, passionate, and together no matter what.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP