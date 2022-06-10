Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl (22-1), the NFCA Freshman of the Year, settled down after a rough start. She allowed two runs and four hits in four innings.

Texas pitcher Estelle Czech (13-2) began the game with three shutout innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth and was replaced.

Mia Scott hit a three-run homer and JJ Smith had two hits for the Longhorns (47-22-1), who had survived six elimination games in NCAA tournament play before Thursday.

The Longhorns loaded the bases with no outs in the first and scored two runs. Coleman jumped above the fence for a spectacular grab that robbed Courtney Day of a two-run homer and ended the inning.

Oklahoma finally got on the board in the fourth. After the Sooners got their first run following a throwing error, Taylon Snow’s RBI single tied the game at 2-all.

In the fourth, Coleman had another defensive gem, throwing out a Texas runner at second from the warning track.

Alyssa Brito’s RBI double in the fifth gave Oklahoma the lead for the first time, and Hansen’s blast later in the inning put the Sooners up 6-2.

The crowd stood for Alo’s at-bat in the sixth, hoping for one more blast. Instead, her single loaded the bases. Two batters later, Lyons’ homer made it 10-2.

Scott’s 3-run homer came in the seventh.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma players gesture to fans before the second game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series against Texas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma players gesture to fans before the second game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series against Texas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman celebrates with Jana Johns (20) after catching a fly ball hit by Texas' Mary Iakopo during the first inning of the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman celebrates with Jana Johns (20) after catching a fly ball hit by Texas' Mary Iakopo during the first inning of the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons (3) celebrates after tagging out Texas' JJ Smith at second base during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals in Oklahoma City, Okla., Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons (3) celebrates after tagging out Texas' JJ Smith at second base during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals in Oklahoma City, Okla., Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito celebrates after scoring a run against Texas during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals in Oklahoma City, Okla., Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito celebrates after scoring a run against Texas during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals in Oklahoma City, Okla., Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Combined Shape Caption Texas infielder Janae Jefferson throws to first base against Oklahoma during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals in Oklahoma City, Okla., Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule Combined Shape Caption Texas infielder Janae Jefferson throws to first base against Oklahoma during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals in Oklahoma City, Okla., Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito, left, scores while avoiding a tag by Texas catcher Mary Iakopo, right, during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals in Oklahoma City, Okla., Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito, left, scores while avoiding a tag by Texas catcher Mary Iakopo, right, during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals in Oklahoma City, Okla., Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings hits a single against Texas during the first inning of the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki Combined Shape Caption Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings hits a single against Texas during the first inning of the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki