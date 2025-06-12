Panthers tie Oilers at 4 with 19.5 seconds left, sending Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final to OT

The Panthers — up 2-1 in the series — led 3-0 after the first on two goals from Matthew Tkachuk and another with 41.7 seconds left before intermission, outshooting Edmonton 17-7 and taking advantage of their penalty trouble that put them on the power play.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch replaced goaltender Stuart Skinner with backup Calvin Pickard to start the second. Allowing three goals, Skinner was pulled for a second consecutive start after giving up five in a 6-1 loss in Game 3 on Monday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Vasily Podkolzin all beat Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 3-3. Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard left the bench after taking a hit from behind from Carter Verhaeghe late in the period that went unpenalized.

Florida has never blown a 3-0 lead in franchise postseason history. Despite Walman's goal with 6:24 left in the third, that remains in tact after Reinhart slid the puck in past Pickard to send the crowd into a frenzy.

