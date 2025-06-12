Panthers tie Oilers at 4 with 19.5 seconds left, sending Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final to OT

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is going to overtime tied at 4 on Thursday night, the third time in the series play has extended beyond regulation
Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart (13) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammate Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart (13) celebrates after his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammate Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers went to overtime tied at 4 on Thursday night, the third time in the series play has extended beyond regulation.

Sam Reinhart scored with 19.5 seconds left to tie it for the defending champion Panthers after they fell behind a few minutes earlier on Jake Walman's goal. Edmonton had erased a three-goal deficit to get to that point.

The Panthers — up 2-1 in the series — led 3-0 after the first on two goals from Matthew Tkachuk and another with 41.7 seconds left before intermission, outshooting Edmonton 17-7 and taking advantage of their penalty trouble that put them on the power play.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch replaced goaltender Stuart Skinner with backup Calvin Pickard to start the second. Allowing three goals, Skinner was pulled for a second consecutive start after giving up five in a 6-1 loss in Game 3 on Monday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Vasily Podkolzin all beat Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 3-3. Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard left the bench after taking a hit from behind from Carter Verhaeghe late in the period that went unpenalized.

Florida has never blown a 3-0 lead in franchise postseason history. Despite Walman's goal with 6:24 left in the third, that remains in tact after Reinhart slid the puck in past Pickard to send the crowd into a frenzy.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Edmonton Oilers' Vasily Podkolzin (92) celebrates after his goal with Corey Perry (90) and Leon Draisaitl (29) as Florida Panthers' Niko Mikkola (77) looks on during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Singer Taylor Swift, front left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right, take in the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers' Corey Perry (90) is stopped by Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends a shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israel attacks Iran's capital with explosions booming across Tehran
2
Judge says Trump illegally deployed National Guard to help with LA...
3
Mike Love celebrates Brian Wilson and George Clinton shines at 2025...
4
The Latest: Israel attacks Iran
5
DHS' Noem vows to continue Trump's immigration crackdown, as judge says...