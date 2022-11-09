BreakingNews
Oilers' Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers’ game against Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers' game against Tampa Bay.

Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers and then was cut by Pat Maroon's skate when the Tampa Bay forward moved into the area just inside the Oilers defensive zone.

Kane grabbed the area of the cut with his right hand, and quickly skated to the bench before heading down the tunnel toward the locker room.

A stretcher was brought out onto the ice but was not utilized.

The Oilers said Kane was transported to the hospital in stable condition and would undergo a procedure there.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

