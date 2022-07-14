Ohtani wins 6th straight start, triples in Angels' 7-1 win

It was Ohtani's final start on the mound before next Tuesday's All-Star Game just up at the road at Dodger Stadium. The reigning AL MVP was selected to his second straight All-Star Game as a hitter and a pitcher.

Houston manager Dusty Baker, who is managing the AL squad, said it's a possibility Ohtani could start on the mound for the second straight year.

Yuli Gurriel’s RBI single in the fourth inning drove in Kyle Tucker and was the first earned run Ohtani allowed in 31 2/3 innings It was the longest run by a Halos starter since John Lackey went 30 2/3 innings in 2006.

Ohtani equaled Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan in two areas Wednesday. He's the first Angels hurler since Ryan to post double-digit strikeouts in four straight games. Ohtani's two-run triple into the right-field corner in the second inning, which extended the lead to 3-0, made him the first Angels starter since Ryan in 1972 to hit a three-bagger.

It's the third time this season Ohtani has had double-digit strikeouts and multiple RBIs in a game. The only other pitchers to accomplish that are Atlanta's Kevin Millwood in 1999 and Hal Newhouser with Detroit in 1946.

WHOLE LOT OF K'S

There were a combined 32 strikeouts by both teams, the most in an MLB game this season and an American League record for a nine-inning game. The Angels struck out 17 times and the Astros 15.

SMALL BALL

Two of the Angels' 12 hits came on bunt singles, including Brandon Marsh's down the third-base line to bring home Jonathan Villar in the third inning for the game's first run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement) threw a bullpen session Tuesday with another planned at the end of the week.

ROSTER MOVE

With Trout sitting out, outfielder Jo Adell was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake. This is Adell's third stint at the major-league level this season. Monte Harrison was designated for assignment. Adell had two hits, including an RBI single during a four-run sixth inning that put the game away.

UP NEXT

The teams conclude their series Thursday. Astros' LHP Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.64 ERA) has a 7-4 career record against the Angels. Los Angeles has not named a starter.

