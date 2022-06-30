Ohtani Ks 11, extends scoreless streak in 4-1 win over WSox

Chicago avoided its third shutout loss of the season when Luis Robert reached on shortstop Andrew Velazquez's throwing error and eventually scored on Ryan Tepera's wild pitch in the eighth.

Tepera escaped that jam, and Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 15th save.

Ohtani gave up two singles while racking up three strikeouts in the first inning, and the Angels scored moments later when Taylor Ward delivered a leadoff single and came around on Trout's double. Trout then scored when Kopech made an error at first base while Chicago tried to turn a tricky 3-6-1 double play.

Ohtani escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth after allowing two more singles and a walk, striking out Josh Harrison with a slider. Ohtani also reached back for two fastballs over 100 mph during the inning.

Angels acting manager Ray Montgomery pulled Ohtani with José Abreu on first after Ohtani struck out Gavin Sheets with his 108th pitch, matching his season high. Abreu got to third when reliever José Quijada gave up a long single to A.J. Pollock, but Quijada escaped the jam.

Rengifo doubled Los Angeles’ lead and chased Kopech with his two-run shot into the ficus trees beyond center field later in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Yoán Moncada was in major pain after fouling a ball off his foot in the eighth, but he stayed in.

Angels: LF Brandon Marsh was back in the lineup one day after leaving early with a bruised right knee.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After a travel day, Lance Lynn (1-1, 6.19 ERA) takes the mound in San Francisco on Friday to open a weekend series against the Giants.

Angels: After a travel day, Michael Lorenzen (6-5, 4.24 ERA) takes the mound in Houston on Friday to open a nine-game road trip and a three-game series against the AL West-leading Astros.

