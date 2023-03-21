Ohtani, Japan rally in 9th, edge Mexico 6-5, reach WBC final

Sasaki struck out three in four innings in his first appearance on a global stage.

Dozens of MLB officials were in attendance scouting Sasaki, who's entry into the majors is all-but-certainly forthcoming in the future after he became a sensation last year in his second season with the Pacific League’s Chiba Lotte Marines. Many are already mentioning the 21-year-old right-hander in the class of his Samurai Japan teammate, Ohtani.

Twenty six of Sasaki’s 64 pitches eclipsed 100 mph.

In the fourth, Luis Urías launched Sasaki’s 90.8 mph cutter for a three-run homer to left-center field. The drive scored Rowdy Tellez and Isaac Paredes, who reached with two of the five hits Sasaki gave up.

Sandoval struck out six and allowed just four hits in four scoreless innings before he was replaced by José Urquidy.

