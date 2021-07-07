Ohtani hurls 7 innings, hits RBI double, Halos top BoSox 5-3

Raisel Iglesias gave up Hunter Renfroe's two-strike, two-out homer in the ninth, but finished strong for his 17th save.

J.D. Martinez drove in both of Boston's runs against Ohtani, but the Red Sox lost for just the second time in 12 games.

Eovaldi (9-5) yielded nine hits and five runs while pitching into the sixth inning for the Red Sox. The right-hander struck out nine, but the Angels matched the second-highest hit total against Boston's All-Star selection this season.

Ohtani looked comfortable again at Angel Stadium, where he has a 1.87 ERA in eight starts. He lowered his overall season ERA to 3.49.

Kiké Hernández ripped a double on Ohtani's third pitch, and the former Dodgers utilityman scored on Martinez's sacrifice fly.

But after Fletcher extended his hitting streak to a career-best 20 games with a double on Eovaldi's first pitch, Ohtani drove him home with a sharp double to right. Stassi followed two batters later with his sixth homer of a quietly impressive season.

Ohtani kept Boston off the board again until the sixth when Connor Wong doubled and scored on Martinez's single.

Angels center fielder Juan Lagares then ended the inning by robbing Xander Bogaerts of a two-run homer, timing his leap perfectly for a one-handed grab. The catch was payback for the Angels, who lost a homer to Hernández's glove on Monday.

Phil Gosselin doubled and eventually scored on José Iglesias' groundout in the sixth. Eovaldi left after issuing his first two walks of the night, but Fletcher beat out an RBI infield single that put Los Angeles up 5-2 before Brandon Workman struck out Ohtani with the bases loaded to end it.

FLETCH PART 20

Fletcher's hitting streak is the longest in the AL this season and the longest for the Angels since Kendrys Morales also got a hit in 20 straight in 2009.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: OF Marwin González was out with right hamstring tightness after getting hurt while running the bases Monday. He's not likely to play again until Friday, manager Alex Cora said. ... LHP Chris Sale threw live batting practice Monday, Cora said. The seven-time All-Star likely will throw one more simulated game Saturday in Fort Myers before taking a minor league rehab assignment.

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon went on the 10-day injured list for the third time already this season with a left hamstring problem. The $245 million slugger has six homers, and he will miss 31 of the Angels' first 89 games.

UP NEXT

Andrew Heaney (4-6, 5.40 ERA) tries to bounce back after posting a 9.64 ERA in his last three starts when he takes the mound for the Halos in the series finale. Boston counters with Eduardo Rodríguez (6-4, 5.42), who threw six scoreless innings in Oakland last week.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a home run hit by Max Stassi during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Angels' Max Stassi (33) celebrates with Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis