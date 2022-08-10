Ohtani homers, wins to match Ruth as Angels top A's 5-1

Two days after getting spiked on the top of his left foot following a collision with Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzalez near the on-deck circle, Ohtani was hit near the same area by an 87 mph line drive from Ramón Laureano.

After making the play for the final out of the inning, Ohtani bent at the waist in obvious discomfort and then limped slowly off the field. He returned to the field a few moments later to test his leg, and stayed in the game.

Ward’s home run off James Kaprielian (3-6) was his 15th.

Steven Duggar, claimed off waivers from Texas on Sunday, tripled and scored for Los Angeles. The Angels are 5-1 at the Coliseum this season.

Chad Pinder homered for the A’s.

Kaprielian allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Mike Trout has been hitting off a tee this week and could begin taking batting practice soon. The slugger has not played since July 12 because of inflammation in his rib cage.

Athletics: RHP Brent Honeywell will pitch two innings of a simulated game in Arizona later this week and could begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Stockton afterward. Honeywell has not pitched since sustaining a stress reaction in his right elbow in spring training.

UP NEXT

Struggling All-Star RHP Paul Blackburn (7-6, 4.28 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday afternoon for Oakland. Blackburn has one win over his previous eight starts. The Angels had not announced a starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a single next to Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian (32) throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug.p 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward (3) watches his three-run home run next to Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)