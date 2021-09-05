Ohtani hits MLB-high 43rd HR, Suarez CG as Angels beat Texas

The 23-year-old lefty struck out eight, walked none and threw 100 pitches. The only run he permitted came in the ninth when Leody Taveras reached on an infield single to start the inning and later scored on Adolis Garcia's groundout.

Kolby Allard (3-12), who grew up in Anaheim, retired the first seven batters of the game. Juan Lagares hit a solo home run in the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard (COVID-related IL) is expected back in the rotation to start on Tuesday.

Angels: OF Justin Upton (back pain) was scratched from Saturday’s lineup after experiencing pain during warmups … RHP Alex Cobb (right wrist) threw a bullpen session at Angel Stadium.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Taylor Hearn (4-4, 3.96 ERA) has won his last two starts and threw a season-high 6 2/3 innings last Sunday. He allowed two runs on six hits.

Angels: RHP Janson Junk (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his major league debut. Junk was a 22nd-round pick by the New York Yankees, who was acquired in the deal that sent Andrew Heaney to New York.

Caption Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Suarez reacts after the Angels defeated the Texas Rangers during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, is tagged out by Texas Rangers' Nick Solak at second during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu