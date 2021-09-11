Ohtani hits 44th HR, but Astros tag him in win over Angels

Correa had an RBI single and Yordan Álvarez hit an RBI double to give the Astros a 3-2 lead in the third.

Ohtani was chased in the fourth, an inning that included Kyle Tucker reaching on a catcher’s interference against Kurt Suzuki with the bases loaded and a two-run single by Aledmys Díaz.

Framber Valdez (10-5) allowed four earned runs on six hits with five walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

Ohtani's homer was the first home run to a left-handed hitter that Valdez has surrendered this season.

Jared Walsh homered for the Angels.

OHTANI'S RARE INTENTIONAL WALK

Ohtani became the first AL pitcher to be intentionally walked in over 51 years when Valdez intentionally walked him to load the bases with two outs in the fourth. The last AL pitcher to be intentionally walked was Jim Kaat of the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 1, 1970. After the walk to Ohtani, Valdez struck out Phil Gosselin to end the threat.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Alex Cobb (right wrist inflammation) threw a three-inning simulated game on Friday that went well, manager Joe Maddon said.

Astros: RHP Zack Greinke (health and safety protocols) was cleared to work out with the team and threw a bullpen session on Friday. Greinke could return and make a start as soon as the Astros next series at the Rangers that begins Monday, manager Dusty Baker said.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP José Suarez (6-7, 3.74) will start Saturday looking to build on his last outing where he pitched a complete game in a 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Astros: RHP Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.29 ERA) takes the mound Saturday trying to win his fourth straight decision.

