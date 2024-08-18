Ohtani hits 39th homer and Kershaw pitches Dodgers to 2-1 win over slumping Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar provided a pinch-hit homer in the eighth for the Cardinals, who have lost six of seven.

Ohtani drilled a first-pitch offering from Sonny Gray over the wall in the fifth to break a scoreless tie. Rojas added a run-scoring single later in the inning.

Kershaw (2-2) allowed four hits and struck out two. The three-time Cy Young Award winner made his fifth major league start since undergoing shoulder surgery in November. It marked the longest outing of the year for the left-hander, who made his season debut on July 25.

Michael Kopech picked up his 11th save and second for the Dodgers with a scoreless ninth. He got Nolan Arenado to hit into a game-ending double play.

Gray (11-8) gave up two runs and seven hits over five innings. He struck out six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 1B Freddie Freeman sat out after taking a grounder off his middle finger in Saturday's game. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn is expected to throw batting practice on Tuesday. He was placed on the 15-day injured list July 31 with right knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (10-5, 3.63 ERA) faces Seattle RHP Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.06) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in Los Angeles.

Cardinals: RHP Erick Fedde (8-6, 3.40 ERA) pitches against Milwaukee RHP Frankie Montas (5-8, 4.86) on Tuesday in St. Louis. Fedde was acquired in a three-team trade from the Chicago White Sox on July 29.

