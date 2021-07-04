Ohtani hits 31st HR, Lagares ends Angels' 6-5 win over O's

Less than an hour later, Ohtani became the first player in major league history to be picked for an All-Star Game as both a hitter and a pitcher.

Mullins delivered the tying RBI single as a pinch hitter in the sixth while Baltimore erased a four-run deficit, and he cracked a solo shot off the videoboard above the right-field fence in the ninth off Raisel Iglesias (6-3).

DJ Stewart had a two-run double for the AL-worst Orioles, who hadn't been swept by the Angels since May 2018.

Anthony Rendon also homered for Los Angeles in the third before leaving with left hamstring tightness.

Jared Walsh hit an RBI double shortly before he was named to his first All-Star team — part of a fun day for the Angels in their first home game on July 4 in seven years.

David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games with a double on the first pitch by Eshelman, who yielded seven hits over four innings and left trailing 4-0. Fletcher's streak is the Angels' longest since Torii Hunter went 18 straight in August 2011.

Patrick Sandoval pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning with seven strikeouts for the Angels, but he faltered along with two relievers when Baltimore tied it in the sixth.

HOLIDAY HOME

The Angels hadn't been at home on the Fourth of July since 2014 — also the year of their last playoff appearance. The Dodgers, who play 35 miles away, had been at home on this holiday every year from 2015-19, and MLB typically alternates homestands between the LA area's two teams. The Dodgers were at Washington this year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP César Valdez came off the injured list. He had been out since June 21 with a strained lower back ... LHP John Means allowed one hit — a homer — and had two strikeouts in two innings during his first rehab start for High-A Aberdeen. He has been out since June 6 with a strained left shoulder.

Angels: The oft-injured Rendon left during a pitching change in the sixth. OF Taylor Ward then left for a pinch hitter to get his right index finger examined. ... OF Justin Upton's lower back strain is healing slower than expected, so the club recalled 3B José Rojas to fill out its full 26-man roster. Upton has been out since June 22.

UP NEXT

Orioles: The Toronto Blue Jays visit Camden Yards on Tuesday. Baltimore hasn't announced a starter.

Angels: José Suarez (3-1, 1.98 ERA) returns to the rotation when LA opens a three-game series Monday at home against the AL-leading Boston Red Sox.

___

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Wynns (61) lines out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Aaron Slegers (57) throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis