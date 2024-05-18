Ohtani hits 2-run homer and scores go-ahead run on his special day in LA as Dodgers beat Reds 7-3

Ohtani bounced back after being hitless in two at-bats on his first bobblehead night Thursday. The promotion snarled traffic outside Dodger Stadium and created long lines of fans clamoring for one of the 40,000 souvenirs, some of which were quickly offered for sale online at exorbitant prices.

Tied at 3, Will Smith singled in Ohtani, who grounded into a fielder's choice to first and was safe at second on a throwing error by shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The Dodgers made it 5-3 when Freddie Freeman scored on a wild pitch by Fernando Cruz (1-5) that sailed to the backstop.

Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer in the eighth, extending the lead to 7-3.

Michael Grove (2-2) got the win with one inning of relief.

Mookie Betts homered leading off the bottom of the first for the Dodgers, who avoided their second three-game losing streak of the season.

Ohtani went deep to left field in the third for his 13th homer of the season. Betts scored after a fielder's choice groundout to shortstop, giving the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

Betts' throwing error led to Jonathan India scoring the Reds' first run in the fourth.

They got solo shots by Stuart Fairchild in the fifth and Tyler Stephenson with two outs in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Placed LHP Justin Wilson (left shoulder tightness) on the 15-day injured list.

Dodgers: INF Max Muncy (right oblique strain) went on the 10-day IL. He felt it during batting practice Thursday and an MRI on Friday showed a mild strain. ... Transferred RHP Connor Brogdon (right plantar fasciitis) to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-2, 4.12 ERA) starts Saturday against Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (0-1, 7.36), who goes in his third game of the season.

