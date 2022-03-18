Ohio State puts clamps on Loyola Chicago in 54-41 NCAA win

A year ago, Ohio State came in as a two seed only to get stunned by 15th-seeded Oral Roberts in the opening round. Not this time.

Loyola reached its third NCAA Tournament in five seasons based largely on its defense. The problem for the Ramblers, however, came on the other end of the floor.

While Williamson and company frustrated Liddell — holding him without a field goal in the first half — Loyola could muster little offensive flow as the Buckeyes swallowed up the lane in a game that made up for in intensity what it lacked in aesthetics.

Every Loyola dive to the rim was contested and every loose ball — and there were plenty in an opening half in which both teams combined for as many turnovers as made baskets (15) — seemed to end with Ohio State heading the other way.

At one point, first-year Loyola coach Drew Valentine grew so animated his gum flew out of his mouth as he implored his team for more effort.

The Ramblers' effort wasn't the issue. Execution, however, was another matter as Loyola ended its stint in the Missouri Valley Conference — the Jesuit school located along Lake Michigan is heading to the Atlantic 10 next fall — with a thud.

Ohio State's Eugene Brown III, right, defends as Loyola of Chicago's Lucas Williamson shoots during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

