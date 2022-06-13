Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees

The new law “is giving schools an option, based on their particular circumstances, to make the best decision they can make with the best information they have,” DeWine said.

The governor said his preference remains that school districts hire armed school resource officers, but said the law is another tool for districts that want to protect children. He emphasized that it's optional, not a requirement.

Mayors of Ohio's biggest cities, including Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland, planned an afternoon news conference to highlight gun violence in their communities and outline their differences with the governor over gun issues. Nan Whaley, DeWine's Democratic opponent for governor, also planned a news conference, after denouncing his decision to sign the bill.

The signing came the same day a new law went into effect making a concealed weapons permit optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon.

Democrats have said the law sends the wrong message coming so soon after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Republicans say the measure could prevent such shootings. Lawmakers fast-tracked the legislation to counter the impact of a court ruling that said, under current law, armed school workers would need hundreds of hours of training.

The measure is opposed by major law enforcement groups, gun control advocates, and the state's teachers unions. It's supported by a handful of police departments and school districts.

Combined Shape Caption State Sen. Frank Hoaglund, a Republican from southeastern Ohio, discusses his support for a law that gives school districts the option of arming trained school employees, on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Hoaglund shepherded the bill through the Ohio Senate. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law Monday and ordered the Ohio School Safety Center to require a maximum of 24 hours of initial training and eight hours of annual training. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins) Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins