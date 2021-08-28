Ohio beats South Dakota 5-2, reaches LLWS championship game

Ohio became the first team in LLWS history to reach the championship game without winning its regional tournament, finishing as a runner-up in the Great Lakes to Michigan. Then again, COVID-19 protocols have made this year’s tournament unlike any other. Because of travel restrictions, international teams aren’t playing for the first time since 1975.

Ohio manager Ken Coomer has been coaching for over 28 years. He spent the last three coaching Oden and said he is an all-star personality.

“He’s just one of those kids. You ask him to do something and he does it,” he said. ”It has just been a great year for Cooper.”

Ohio jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second against Sioux Falls starter Maddux Munson. With runners on first and second and one out, Oden hit a single that right fielder Gunner Alfson bobbled, allowing a run to score.

Krew Brown loaded the bases with a bunt single, setting up a bases-clearing single from Levi Smith. The four runs in the inning were the first given up by South Dakota in the whole tournament.

South Dakota responded with a run in the third. Ohio tacked on an insurance run in the fifth on an RBI single by Maddox Jones.

“That kid today, Oden, threw a great game. He was pretty dialed in on his locations,” South Dakota manager Mike Gorsett said. “His fastball is not overpowering but when you throw so many off-speed pitches and then throw that fastball, it really ties guys up.”

___

Preston Shoemaker is a sports journalism student at Penn State.

Caption Hamilton, Ohio's JJ Vogel, left, Gage Maggard, left center, and Hamilton, Ohio's Krew Brown, right center, celebrate behind Sioux Falls, S.D. catcher Easton Riley after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Sioux Falls, S.D.'s Maddux Munson (21) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Hamilton, Ohio at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Hamilton, Ohio's Maddox Jones (13) celebrates as he stands on first base after driving in a run with a single off Sioux Falls, S.D's Brekken Biteler (5) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Hamilton, Ohio's Krew Brown celebrates as he returns to the dugout after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against Sioux Falls, S.D. at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Sioux Falls, S.D. catcher Easton Riley, center, waits for the throw before making the tag and getting the out at home on Hamilton, Ohio's Levi Smith (9) who was attempting to score on a fielder's choice by JJ Vogel during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar