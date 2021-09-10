Air Force base all clear after lockdown, report of shooter

The lockdown was repeatedly announced over loudspeakers Thursday night at the base just east of Dayton. Stacey Geiger, spokeswoman for the base, said a report of a shooter came in at 9:25 p.m.

Over the next four hours, officials from the 88th Airbase Wing said responders conducted two sweeps of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, a three-story, 850,000-square-foot headquarters for the center described as the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis.