Oh, brother! Guardians' Josh and Bo Naylor hit home runs in same inning on National Siblings Day

The Naylor brothers turned National Siblings Day into quite a family affair

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Naylor brothers turned National Siblings Day into quite a family affair.

Josh Naylor and his younger brother, Bo, both hit home runs in the same inning on Wednesday night for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox.

Josh Naylor connected for a solo homer with one out in the fourth off Chicago's Erick Fedde, and Bo smashed a two-run shot to center field two batters later.

It was the second time the Naylors have homered in the same inning, having done it on July 14 last season at Texas.

Before the Naylors connected last season, the last brothers to homer in the same inning were B.J. and Justin Upton for Atlanta in 2013.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Experts say Wisconsin woman who at 12 nearly killed girl isn't ready to...
2
Jackson Holliday, baseball's top-rated prospect, makes MLB debut for...
3
Caitlin Clark tells fans 'this place will always be home to me' as she...
4
Mom who threw 2 kids onto LA freeway, killing her infant, appeared...
5
10 emerging writers each receive $50,000 Whiting Awards
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top