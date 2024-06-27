BreakingNews
OG Anunoby will stay with the New York Knicks on a 5-year deal, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the details says OG Anunoby will stay with the New York Knicks on a five-year contract worth more than $200 million
Nation & World
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby will stay with the New York Knicks on a five-year contract worth more than $200 million, a person with knowledge of the details said Wednesday.

Keeping the swingman was a priority for the Knicks after they flourished when Anunoby was in the lineup after arriving in December in a trade with Toronto.

The deal was first reported by ESPN, which said Anunoby's deal would be worth $212.5 million. The person confirmed the details to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is not yet official.

The deal comes a day after the Knicks agreed to acquire Mikal Bridges in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks went 20-3 with Anunoby in the lineup in the regular season and were up 2-0 on Indiana in the Eastern Conference semifinals before he had to miss the next four games with an injured hamstring. Anunoby attempted to return in Game 7 but was still hurt and left quickly in the Knicks' eventual loss.

