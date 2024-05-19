OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are in the Knicks' starting lineup for Game 7 against the Pacers

OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are in the New York Knicks’ starting lineup for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
47 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are in the New York Knicks' starting lineup Sunday for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.

Anunoby has missed the past four games after he strained his left hamstring in Game 2. He scored a career playoff-high 28 points that night before he was injured.

Hart had to leave Game 6 on Friday with an abdominal strain. He said he was still in pain but wanted to try for his short-handed team.

“I mean, this is Game 7 at the Garden,” he said. “My whole process, even when I went out of the game, was what do I got to do to play.”

Both players were listed as questionable in the injury report. They took part in the Knicks' morning workout and warmed up before the game, then were cleared to play.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

In Other News
1
Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in...
2
Man City fans party as Guardiola's dominant team wins a record...
3
The gonzo trans Mexican drug lord musical 'Emilia Perez' lights up...
4
Caitlin Clark adjusting to playing in the WNBA, finishes first week on...
5
Preakness winner Seize the Grey is likely running in the 1st Belmont at...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top