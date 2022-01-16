Officiating in Raiders-Bengals problematic at times

NBC's telecast replays indicated the whistle was blown early. The network's officiating analyst, Terry McAulay, believed the play should have been negated and the ball placed back at the Raiders 10.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia noted that “a lot of things went both ways” with the officials.

“I have enough problem doing my job, I can't do the officiating, too,” he said. “I didn't really talk to them about it at that time and didn't get an explanation.”

All scoring replays are reviewed. And because the play came in the final two minutes of the half, there couldn't have been any challenges, anyway.

“The ruling on the field was a touchdown,” Anderson explained. “But we still have to confirm any reviewable aspect of the play. So we did confirm that the pass was thrown before the quarterback stepped out of bounds. We also determined that the pass was caught in the end zone by the receiver, who was not out of bounds.”

That was the most noteworthy incident involving officiating, though Boger's crew had several lengthy discussions before making some calls, at times appearing confused.

But neither team seemed particularly upset after the game.

