Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'

DePape allegedly said he had other targets, including a local professor as well as several prominent state and federal politicians –- and members of their families. The filing did not name any potential targets.

“This case demands detention,” Jenkins wrote. “Nothing less.”

Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape only spoke to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name (dih-PAP’). The 42-year-old defendant, whose shoulder was dislocated during his arrest, is scheduled to return to court Friday.

After the hearing, DePape's public defender Adam Lipson said he looks forward to providing DePape with a “vigorous legal defense.”

“We’re going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened. We’re going to be looking into Mr. DePape’s mental state, and I’m not going to talk any further about that until I have more information,” Lipson said.

He later said he was pleased that Paul Pelosi was improving and urged the public not to pass judgment on what he called “a complicated situation.”

The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world just days before the hotly contested midterm elections. Threats against lawmakers and elections officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the U.S.

DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official. Those charges are outlined in an affidavit detailing the assault, which was largely captured on police body camera imagery after authorities responded to a 911 call from the Pelosis' Pacific Heights home.

Jenkins' filing said while Paul Pelosi was on the phone with the 911 operator, DePape was gesturing and telling him to hang up. Pelosi then told the dispatcher that he did not need police, fire or medical assistance but he instead asked “for the Capitol Police because they are usually at the house protecting his wife.”

Moments later the dispatcher heard him interacting with a man and Paul Pelosi said “Uh, he thinks everything’s good. Uh, I’ve got a problem, but he thinks everything’s good.”

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members. She quickly returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.

In Washington, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided a sobering update Tuesday of security protocols for members of Congress.

Manger said that although many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by the end of this year, “there is still a lot of work to do.”

“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” he said

Manger said the attack on Pelosi's husband was “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate.”

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed.

