Officials say at least 27 are killed in a stampede at a religious event in India

Officials say at least 27 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in northern India
Nation & World
By BISWAJEET BANERJEE – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Officials say at least 27 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in northern India.

More than 150 people were admitted to hospitals after the crush in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh state, medical official Umesh Tripathi said, adding that the death toll may rise.

The stampede occurred as attendees rushed to leave the event with religious leader Bhole Baba, local media reported.

Police told the Press Trust of India news agency that overcrowding may have been a factor, but they did not specify how many people had gathered.

The stampede took place about 350 kilometers (217 miles) southwest of state capital Lucknow.

Deadly stampedes are relatively common during Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety measures.

In Other News
1
Hungary's leader is in Ukraine. It's the first visit by Russia’s top EU...
2
Pål Enger, Norwegian art thief behind famed 1994 heist of Munch's 'The...
3
Trump seeks to set aside his New York hush money guilty verdict after...
4
France's far-right National Rally says it will lead a government only...
5
Biden administration proposes rule for workplaces to address excessive...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top