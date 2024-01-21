Officials report at least 13 dead in shelling of a market in Russian-occupied Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least 13 people were killed Sunday by shelling at a market on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk in Russian-occupied Ukraine, local officials reported Sunday.

A further 10 people were injured in the strike on the suburb of Tekstilshchik, said Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk. He said that the shells had been fired by the Ukrainian military.