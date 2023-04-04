Officials reach deal to restart northern Iraq oil exports

Iraq stopped sending nearly half a million barrels of oil through the pipeline last month after an arbitration process by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) sided with Iraq in a long-standing dispute over the independent export of oil by the Kurdish regional government.

Baghdad and Erbil have been at loggerheads over oil revenues for years.

Iraq, OPEC’s second largest producer, filed for arbitration against Turkey in 2014 after the Kurdish region sidelined Iraq’s state-owned oil marketing company, SOMO, and began exporting crude oil through the neighboring country. Iraq claimed that all oil exports have to go through SOMO, as per a 1973 agreement with Turkey.

Iraq’s economy is one of the most oil-dependent in the world, according to the World Bank. While most of the country’s oil reserves are located in the south, the Kurdish region is heavily reliant on exports of the resource from northern fields.