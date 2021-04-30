Officials in Switzerland push back at Biden 'tax haven' barb

“The OECD has confirmed this in writing to Switzerland in 2020,” Roesch added. “We reported this to the U.S. Treasury last week, as this is not the first time the new administration has made these statements.”

She said Finance Minister Ueli Maurer would let U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen know the information “at the earliest opportunity.”

While Biden called out offshore tax havens, anti-corruption campaigners say the U.S. should also scrutinize rules that help evaders closer to home.

The London-based Tax Justice Network last year named the United States as the second-biggest enabler of financial secrecy worldwide, after the Cayman Islands and ahead of Switzerland.

Delaware, the state that Biden represented in the Senate for 36 years, has an international reputation for helping companies and wealthy individuals hide the true beneficiaries of anonymous shell companies registered there.