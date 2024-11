Egyptian officials say 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea

Hanafy said 31 tourists of various nationalities were on board along with 14 crew.

The governorate received a report shortly before dawn Monday of a distress call made from the yacht, which had left Marsa Alam for a five-day journey.

It was not immediately clear what caused the four-desk, wooden-hulled motor yacht to sink. According to its maker's website, the Sea Story was built in 2022 and can hold 36 passengers.

The yacht's operator could not immediately be reached.

The Egyptian military was coordinating rescue operations with the governorate.

Many tourist companies have stopped or limited traveling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.