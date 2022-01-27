Officials ID Indian family who died trying to cross into US

Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police found the four bodies near Emerson, Manitoba, after U.S. border patrol agents advised them they had picked up a group of Indian nationals on the U.S. side.

One of the individuals was found with a backpack full of items for an infant. He told investigators he was carrying the backpack for a group that got separated from his.

Investigators have said they believe the deaths are linked to a human smuggling scheme.

Steve Shand of Deltona, Florida, faces counts of transporting or attempting to transport illegal aliens. He was released on bail Monday.

Police in the western state of Gujarat in India have begun delving deeper into the deaths of four Indian migrants.

Ashish Bhatia, director general of police in Gujarat, said investigators are trying to determine whether there was a travel agent in India who helped the group.