Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

In 2020, he chose the presidential contest in Georgia between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden for the risk-limiting audit. Biden won that race by a narrow margin, prompting a hand tally of all votes cast to confirm the accuracy of vote-tallying scanners.

In risk-limiting audits, the smaller the margin between candidates in a race, the larger the sample of ballots that must initially be audited.

Trump, who falsely claimed fraud cost him the 2020 election, targeted Raffensperger for failing to overturn his narrow loss in Georgia. In a now-notorious January 2021 phone call, Trump suggested Raffensperger could “find” enough votes to reverse Biden’s presidential victory.

Raffensperger defeated a Trump-endorsed primary challenger in this year's election contest.

For this year's audit, Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol to help determine the batches of votes that counties had to count by hand.

In total, county election officials reviewed 328 batches of ballots. More than 85 percent of the batches had no deviation from the original candidate vote totals. Of the remaining batches, all but one had a discrepancy within an expected margin of error for a hand count, the Secretary of State's office said.

The audit counted 156,832 votes for Raffensperger and 67,486 votes for Nguyen. A machine count of the same ballots had Raffensperger's vote total at 156,811 and Nguyen's total at 67,504.

Officials had said such a difference was expected because of human error during the hand counting process.

State law requires 90% certainty that the outcome is correct, but Raffensperger said he was increasing that to 95%, that is to say a “risk limit” of 5%.