Officials: Florida plan has fed manatees 25 tons of lettuce

“We've seen an uptick in mortalities,” said Tom Reinert, FWC south regional director and spokesman for the state-federal effort to save manatees. “We are adjusting our program to get as much food to manatees as we can.”

Normally, wildlife experts advise against feeding wild animals because they begin to associate humans with food. And it remains a crime for a person to feed manatees on their own, although officials say many people want to help.

The best way is to donate money, they say, through a sponsored entity, and to make sure to report any sick or struggling manatee.

“Feed them with your dollars,” Reinert said.

Looking at the big picture, there are an estimated 8,800 or so manatees in Florida waters. That's a big improvement from the roughly 2,000 animals in the 1990s, part of the reason they were delisted from endangered to threatened by the federal government.

But even with this unusual die-off, Reinert said there's only a 1% chance of manatees becoming extinct in the wild any time soon. The key will be restoring seagrass beds, which is a long-term project funded by $8 million in state dollars so far.

“You can't just go out and plant a bunch of seagrass,” he said. “Projects are getting started and are in the planning stages.”

A manatee swims in a canal, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. The round-tailed, snout-nosed animals popular with locals and tourists have suffered a major die-off because their preferred seagrass food source is disappearing due to water pollution from agricultural, urban, septic tank and other sources. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A manatee pokes its nose out of the water as it swims in a canal, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. The round-tailed, snout-nosed animals popular with locals and tourists have suffered a major die-off because their preferred seagrass food source is disappearing due to water pollution from agricultural, urban, septic tank and other sources.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Manatees swim in a canal, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. The round-tailed, snout-nosed animals popular with locals and tourists have suffered a major die-off because their preferred seagrass food source is disappearing due to water pollution from agricultural, urban, septic tank and other sources. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)