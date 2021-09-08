Officials: Ethiopia's Tigray forces kill some 120 civilians

Spokesman for the Tigray forces Getachew Reda did not immediately respond to questions. He has told the AP that Tigray forces aren't targeting civilians as they fight in Ethiopia's Amhara and Afar regions, but multiple witnesses in recent days have alleged otherwise.

The conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has spread into other areas in recent weeks, displacing hundreds of thousands of people. The Tigray forces say they are trying to pressure the government to lift the near-complete blockade on food aid and other essential supplies to their region as some 400,000 people there face famine conditions.

The United Nations, United States and others are pressing for an immediate cease-fire and a path to talks to end a war that has killed thousands of people in Africa's second-most populous country.

