Officials describe threats following 2020 election

Threatening phone calls died down after President Joe Biden was sworn in but have since ratcheted back up since Trump supporters have pushed for the Legislature to review the 2020 vote count, he said.

Cybersecurity and election administration experts in the Trump administration said the 2020 election was secure, and no evidence have widespread fraud has been found. But Trump and an army of his supporters have aggressively promoted the false narrative that the election was stolen from him and have pushed for audits led by people who share their views.

Most prominently, a post-election review led by the Arizona Senate Republicans confirmed Biden's victory in Maricopa County but spread falsehoods about malfeasance that ignored basic facts about how elections are run.

Michael Adams, the Republican Secretary of State of Kentucky said said he's faced verbal abuse form Democrats accusing him of promoting vote suppression.

An exodus of experienced election workers would have ripple effects that undermine the ability to efficiently run trustworthy elections, experts said.

“That could mean longer wait times, closure of polling places, a rise of voter intimidation and harassment at the polls and widespread loss of confidence in elections,” said Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.