Officials counting all ballots after voting snag in Arizona

After polls closed, the county supervisor, Republican Bill Gates, apologized and said “every voter had the opportunity to vote and have their vote counted.”

The majority of Arizona counties do not count ballots at polling places. Officials bring the ballots to a central facility for counting.

As part of the security Tuesday night outside the county’s tabulation center in downtown Phoenix, 11 officers patrolled the area on horseback, a fairly common practice at protests in metropolitan Phoenix in the past. No protesters were seen there even hours after polls had closed.

“There’s nothing that happened here today that would indicate a need to be out here, a need to address some injustice,” Gates said. “We had an issue with printers that has been addressed by the good people of Maricopa County.”

The problem slowed down voting in both traditionally Democratic and Republican areas, especially at an outlet mall in conservative far-flung Anthem. Some voters there reported waiting several hours to be able to vote with the only one of two tabulators working.

Lake and several other candidates on the Arizona ballot have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential race, amplifying Trump’s lies about a stolen election. But election officials from both political parties and members of Trump’s own Cabinet have said there was no widespread voter fraud and that Trump lost reelection to Democrat Joe Biden.

Associated Press writers Bob Christie and Jacques Billeaud contributed to this report.

Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

