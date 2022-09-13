Officials: Campbell Danesh died of chloroethane inhalation

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, to a Scottish mother and Iranian father, Campbell Danesh appeared on the reality show “Popstars” in 2001 and made a splash with his intense interpretation of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”

He had more success later that year on “Pop Idol,” an early Simon Cowell reality-talent show hybrid that aimed to find a new singing star. He came in third place behind Gareth Gates and Will Young. In 2002, he topped the U.K. charts with the single “Colourblind,” from his debut album “Dive In.”

Campbell Danesh went on to major roles in musicals, including West End productions of “Chicago” and “Guys and Dolls." And he starred as Rhett Butler in a musical stage adaptation of “Gone With the Wind.”

In 2010, he won the reality show “Popstar to Operastar” and later performed in a production of “Carmen” at London’s O2 Arena.