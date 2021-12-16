Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed over injuries and deaths at the concert, where fans surged toward the stage during Scott's concert, squeezing people so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms.

Scott and the event organizers are the focus of a criminal investigation by Houston police. No one has been charged. No timetable has been set for when the investigation would be completed.

Scott's attorney reached out to the families of the 10 who died, offering to pay for their loved ones' funeral costs. Several families turned down the offer.

The top elected official in the county that includes Houston, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, had proposed a third-party probe of the planning and execution of the festival founded by Scott.

The Harris County administrator instead will work with other city and county entities to review security, fire and other safety plans at the county-owned NRG Park, where the festival was held.

Other members of Harris County’s governing body, known as a commissioner’s court, were concerned Hidalgo’s investigation could lead to legal liabilities for the county.

Experts in crowd safety say an investigation by neutral outsiders could help avoid potential conflicts of interest and promote transparency.

A 56-page event operations plan for the Astroworld festival detailed protocols for dangerous scenarios, including a shooter, bomb or terrorist threats, and severe weather. But it did not include information on what to do in the event of a crowd surge.

___

___

FILE -This image taken with a drone, shows the stage area at Astroworld on Nov. 6, 2021 in Houston. The 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia, officials announced Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)