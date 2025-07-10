Officials are tracking an earthquake swarm at Mount Rainier but say there is no cause for concern

The cause of the current swarm is consistent with the circulation of fluids along preexisting faults beneath the volcano and considered “background activity” at Mount Rainier, the agency said. The volcano alert level remained at normal, and the earthquakes have been too small to be felt at the surface, the agency said.

Swarms can occur once or twice at year at Mount Rainier, though the number of quakes involved are usually smaller, the volcano observatory said.

Mount Rainier, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Seattle, is the most glaciated peak in the Lower 48 states.