Officials: 200 fighters killed in clashes in central Yemen

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north of the country, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore the government to power. Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Also on Thursday, Saudi-owned Al-Hadath television quoted the Saudi-led military coalition as saying that their troops have carried out 25 military attacks on Houhi outposts in Al-Jawf province and Marib's western district of Sirwah over the past 24 hours. The channel reported that 115 Houthis were killed in the attacks.