Official: Wisconsin food warehouse worker kills 2 co-workers

The shootings happened Tuesday night in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Milwaukee, said Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200. He said all three men were in their 40s.

Oconomowoc police said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Milwaukee after the attack and officers began to pursue it. The vehicle crashed and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.