springfield-news-sun logo
X

Official: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

In this photo released by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews works at the scene of an aircraft fire at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Authorities said a plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews works at the scene of an aircraft fire at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Authorities said a plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 6 minutes ago
Officials say a plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport, though no serious injuries were reported

MIAMI (AP) — A plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he added. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside a runway and that the aircraft and an area all around it were apparently doused with white firefighters' chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

In Other News
1
Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
2
South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed
3
Final arguments unfold in second act of Theranos trial drama
4
'Nowhere I feel safe': Election officials recount threats
5
NBA Finals viewership up 24 percent over 2021
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top