Official: Haiti sees rise in COVID-19 cases; few vaccinated

“We are working hard to better manage demand and ensure that inventory is used efficiently and equitably,” he said.

Up until mid-July of last year, Haiti was the only country in the Americas that had not received a single vaccine dose.

Adrien said he believes the omicron variant is present but said he was unable to provide any proof because Haiti does not have the required laboratories or resources to carry out that kind of specific testing.

Instead, he said the government is forced to send a small group of samples to Brazil to test for the omicron variant and that it takes a long time to obtain the results. He added that samples taken from people believed to be infected in December and January are still being processed.