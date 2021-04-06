Official: EU agency to confirm AstraZeneca blood clot link

He said he appreciated the need for an unequivocal European recommendation on the safety of the vaccine for particular age groups but said he didn't expect the EMA to be able to provide that now.

“Certainly the information about the product will be updated, affirming that these adverse events are linked to the vaccine. It will be declared in a very clear way,” he was quoted as saying.

Any further doubts about the AstraZeneca vaccine would be a setback for the shot, which is critical to Europe’s immunization campaign and a linchpin in the global strategy to get vaccines to poorer countries. The AstraZeneca vaccine is cheaper and easier to use than rival vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and has been approved for use in over 50 countries and groups, including by the 27-nation EU and the World Health Organization. U.S. authorities are still in the process of evaluating the vaccine.

Most European Union countries, including Italy, resumed using the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19.

Cavaleri said while EMA was prepared to declare a link, further study was still needed to understand why and how the phenomenon occurs.

He said the rare blood clots, including some in the brain, coupled with a low level of blood platelets that may make people at risk of serious bleeding, “seem to be the key event to study further.” Cavaleri promised more details soon, adding: "In the coming hours, we will say that the link is there, how this happens we still haven’t figured out.”

Cavaleri said the biological mechanism for how the vaccine might be causing the rare clots was still unknown and if it was linked to how the shot is made, other vaccines with similar technologies might also need to be evaluated.

Asked about Cavaleri's comments, the EMA press office said its evaluation “has not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing." It said it planned a press conference as soon as the review is finalized, possibly Wednesday or Thursday.

Cavaleri was asked how he could arrive at such a causal conclusion given the relatively few cases of adverse events.

“Among those vaccinated there is a number of cerebral thromboses with a low level of platelets among young people that is higher than what we would have expected. This we have to say,” he was quoted as saying.

But he stressed the risk-benefit analysis remained positive for the AstraZeneca jab, even for young women who appear to be more affected by the clots.

“Let’s not forget that young women also end up in intensive care with COVID. So we need to do very meticulous work to understand if the risk-benefit analysis remains for all ages,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the EMA was in a difficult situation, given the different virus outbreaks in each of the EU's 27 nations.

“Certainly, many people would like EMA to resolve the question for everyone, but it’s not that easy,” he said. “Let’s not forget that the weight of COVID is different in various countries. In Italy there are still around 500 people dying a day, in Norway nearly no one. These factors justify a different approach.”

He ruled out a preventive therapy to address the rare blood clots, saying there is still too much unknown about the phenomenon.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to the AstraZeneca facility in Macclesfield, England, on Tuesday April 6, 2021, to learn more about their dollars 500 million investment into the site. Johnson said Monday that Britain’s vaccination program is going well and infections are falling, confirming that many shops and businesses will be allowed to reopen next week. (Dave Thompson/Pool via AP) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson

