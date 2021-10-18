Official: Czech president can't perform duties due to health

As president, Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government. Although the office is largely ceremonial, the Czech president is responsible for tapping a party leader to try to form a government after a parliamentary election.

If Zeman isn't able to act due to his illness or other reasons, the prime minister and the speakers of both houses of parliament will take over his presidential powers.

The new speaker of the lower house will select the premier if that happens. The new house will first meet on Nov. 8 to elect the speaker and other officials.

Vystrcil said the Senate representatives will meet the leaders of the parties elected to the lower house to discuss the temporary transfer of presidential powers.