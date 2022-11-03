Official confirms detailed Ethiopia peace deal is final

On Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed asserted on a visit to southern Ethiopia that his government's proposal at the talks was accepted completely and the government was ready to “open our hearts” for peace to prevail. He also said the issue of contested areas will only be resolved through the law of the land and negotiations.

Ethiopian media outlets have ceased using the word “terrorist” to refer to Tigray authorities and forces. The country is holding a remembrance event Thursday for some victims of the conflict.

Inside Tigray, one humanitarian source in the town of Shire said there was no sound of gunfire, as in the past few days, and a “blockade” of movement on people and vehicles was still in place. Like many inside Tigray, the source spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

