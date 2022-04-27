Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Depp

Depp had already left the penthouse by the time officers arrived. Officers said they had no idea who Heard was, or that she was married to Depp. He said neither Heard nor anyone at the penthouse complex was willing to tell him or the other officers who Heard's husband was.

Jurors heard similar testimony Tuesday from an officer who accompanied Hadden to the penthouse.

The officers' testimony is some of Depp's best evidence that Heard contrived the allegations against her ex-husband. It complements earlier testimony from witnesses who say they saw Heard and her sister practicing fake punches in the days after the attack.

It's far from definitive, though. Heard's lawyers have yet to put on their case, and some of her friends say they were at the penthouse when Depp allegedly attacked her.

And even if jurors were to conclude that Depp never assaulted his wife on May 21, they have heard evidence of other alleged assaults before and during the couple's brief marriage.

Depp sued Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn’t mention Depp by name, but his lawyers say the article defames him nevertheless because it's a clear reference to the highly publicized allegations Heard made when she filed for divorce in 2016 and obtained a temporary restraining order as well.

Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp draws in a sketch pad in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp draws in a sketch pad in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp watches a deposition testimony of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer Tyler Hadden at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp watches a deposition testimony of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer Tyler Hadden at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp points at a pile of candy in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp points at a pile of candy in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst