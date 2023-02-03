Officer shot at public library remains in critical condition

There were employees and patrons inside the library at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured, McAlister said.

The TBI is working on the case at the request of the Shelby County prosecutor. The bureau often investigates shootings and other use-of-force incidents around the state when officers are involved.

The agency also investigated how Memphis Police officers responded in the Nichols case, which led to criminal charges against five Black officers.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten after police stopped him for an alleged traffic violation Jan. 7. He died Jan. 10 at a hospital. Video released after pressure from Nichols' family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.

In the weeks since Nichols’ death, the officers' specialized unit was disbanded and two more officers have been suspended. Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant were also fired.

Credit: Patrick Lantrip Credit: Patrick Lantrip