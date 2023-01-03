Officer killed, 2nd wounded in Pennsylvania; suspect sought

The shootings happened in separate incidents just blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. The gunman carjacked a vehicle after the shootings Sunday afternoon and is considered “extremely dangerous,” assistant police Superintendent Victor Joseph told a news briefing reported by WTAE-TV.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for a suspect identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of the nearby city of Duquesne. Police spokesman Christopher Kearns told reporters that Swan had been sought for a parole violation involving a weapons charge.