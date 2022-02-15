Officer in George Floyd's killing testifies about training

Thao, Kueng and Lane are accused of depriving Floyd of medical care. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the May 25, 2020, killing, which triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing. The charges allege the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, displayed several photos from Thao’s police academy training, including some that showed Thao and others in handcuffing drills. In some photos, Thao or others used their knees to restrain people.

After displaying one of the photos, Paule asked Thao if one officer has his knee on the subject.

“On the neck," Thao replied, saying it was an instructor.

Thao also testified that recruits were taught to address superiors by saying, “Yes sir, no sir,” or “Yes ma’am, no ma’am.”

The prosecution rested its case Monday after calling to the stand doctors, police officers and bystanders, including the teenager who recorded widely seen video of the killing.

Darnella Frazier, who was 16 when Floyd was killed, was the last witness to testify for the prosecution. Frazier, who was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes for her video of the killing, said she knew Floyd needed medical care when he became unresponsive.

“Over time, he kind of just became weaker and eventually just stopped making sounds overall,” she said.

“It looked like he was very uncomfortable and he kept saying, `I can’t breathe,'" she said, adding that Thao looked like he was protecting and patrolling the area. When prosecutor LeeAnn Bell asked what it appeared to her that Thao might need to protect. She said Floyd “was the only one who needed protection at that moment.”

Lane, who is white; Kueng, who is Black; and Thao, who is Hmong American, also face a separate state trial in June on charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin, who is white, pleaded guilty in December to a federal civil rights charge.

Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows form Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao. Thao, who is charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when the Black man was killed under fellow Officer Derek Chauvin's knee took the stand in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, testifying about academy training that included handcuffing drills in which knees were used to restrain people. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

FILE - In this image from a police body camera, bystanders, including Alyssa Funari, filming at left; Charles McMillan, center left in light colored shorts; Christopher Martin, center in gray, with hand on head; Donald Williams, center in shorts; Genevieve Hansen, filming, fourth from right; Darnella Frazier, filming, third from right, witness as then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes, killing Floyd on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Frazier, who recorded the widely seen video of Floyd's killing, began crying Monday, Feb. 14, as she started testifying in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating the Black man's civil rights, prompting the judge to take a quick, unexpected break. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Former police Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - This image from surveillance video introduced into evidence during court shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Surveillance Video/State of Minnesota via AP, File)