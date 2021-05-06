OF Springer expected to miss more than 10 days, Jays GM says

Atkins said Springer reported feeling better Thursday than the previous day, but said the 2017 World Series MVP with Houston is “obviously very frustrated” by his limited action so far this season.

Springer hit two home runs in Saturday’s win over Atlanta, his third game since returning, but also felt pain while running out a groundball. He left Sunday’s game after three at-bats due to fatigue.

“All the information we had at the time suggested it was safe to take the next step and, unfortunately, we had a setback,” Atkins said of Springer's aborted return from injury.

Springer started at DH in all four games and has yet to play the outfield for the Blue Jays. He did play center field in a simulated game at Toronto’s alternate site, and had been expected to play the outfield last weekend, Atkins said.

Springer will have a “minimal workload” as he attempts to recover from the quad strain, Atkins said.

Right-hander David Phelps was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of right lat strain. Phelps came in to pitch the eighth inning in Wednesday’s victory over the Athletics but had to leave after feeling pain while warming up.

Atkins said infielder Joe Panik had an MRI Thursday after feeling calf pain while running out a grounderl Wednesday. Atkins also said catcher Alejandro Kirk is expected to miss at least four weeks, and possibly more, because of a left flexor strain. Kirk was placed on the 10-day injured injured list Sunday.

